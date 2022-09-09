The campaign of opposition presidential candidate Peter Obi is ‘anchored on equity, justice and fairness,” the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, said on Friday.

Mr Umahi, a member of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, however, said he believes Mr Obi will not win the presidential election.

The Ebonyi governor spoke Friday afternoon after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“Peter Obi movement is a movement that is anchored on equity, justice and fairness. It may not translate to outright win because I must defend my party, I must wish my party well,” the governor said.

Mr Umahi sought to be the APC presidential candidate but lost the party’s primary to ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu.

Mr Umahi also said it is unfair to associate the criminality by insurgent groups in the South-east with Peter Obi.

