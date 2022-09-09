The campaign of opposition presidential candidate Peter Obi is ‘anchored on equity, justice and fairness,” the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, said on Friday.
Mr Umahi, a member of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, however, said he believes Mr Obi will not win the presidential election.
The Ebonyi governor spoke Friday afternoon after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
“Peter Obi movement is a movement that is anchored on equity, justice and fairness. It may not translate to outright win because I must defend my party, I must wish my party well,” the governor said.
READ ALSO: Osinbajo urges harnessing of nation’s huge population
Mr Umahi sought to be the APC presidential candidate but lost the party’s primary to ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999