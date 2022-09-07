The State Security Services (SSS) has confirmed the arrest of Tukur Mamu, the man who negotiated the release of some of the hostages in the March 2022 train abductions in Kaduna.

Mr Mamu, who also doubles as the spokesperson of the Kaduna-based cleric, Ahmad Gumi, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon at the Aminu Kano International Airport in North-west Nigeria upon his arrival from Egypt.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how he was arrested and detained by the interpol at Cairo International Airport in Egypt while awaiting a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia.

He was accompanied by his two wives and one other person.

The spokesperson for the state security service, Peter Afunanya, in a statement, said Mr Mamu was arrested following a request by the Nigerian Military to answer some questions relating to security.

Below is the full statement from the SSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been inundated with enquires in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Manu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna Train hostage negotiator.

This is to confirm that Manu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September, 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia. He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September 2022 and taken into the Service’s custody.

The act followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Manu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course.