The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved an executive bill that would give legal backing to the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) of the Buhari administration.
With the approval of the FEC, the Executive will now send a bill to the National Assembly which has the power to make such laws.
The NSIP is one of the flagships of the Buhari administration with the ultimate aim of ‘tackling poverty and hunger‘ and lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.
It has different components including the school feeding programme for primary school students in public schools and the N-Power programme for unemployed graduates.
PREMIUM TIMES has reported on some of the successes of the programmes and their limitations with billions of naira already spent.
The programme was initially domiciled in the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo before it was moved to the newly created humanitarian affairs ministry led by Sadiya Farouq.
More details later…
