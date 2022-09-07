Four women and a seven-month-old baby died in a boat accident in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State, the police have said.

The incident occurred less than two weeks after PREMIUM TIMES reported similar incidents in Miga and Gwaram local government areas. The earlier two incidents led to the death of seven people.

Transportation by boat in Jigawa, like many parts of Nigeria, is not regulated thus operators often overload their boats and seldom provide life jackets to commuters.

In a statement, the police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam said the latest victims were returning from Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State to Guri council area in Jigawa when their boat capsized.

“That on 06/09/2022 at about 6:00 pm, information at our disposal revealed that, (on Friday) four women and a child boarded a canoe from Nguru Yobe State to Adiyani village in Guri LGA of Jigawa State.

“Unfortunately, the canoe capsized close to their destination,” Mr Adam said.

The driver escaped alive, but the passengers drowned, he said.

The police said three corpses were recovered on the spot: “One Yaniwura Kasagama, 50, Lafiya Bulama, 40, and her seven-month-old baby, Mai Madu Bulama, a seven-month-old baby, died in the accident.”

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Adiyani Primary Health Care (PHC) and certified dead, the police said.

“Later, the remaining two corpses were recovered, they were identified as: Badejaka Kasagama, 40, and one Gimto Kasagama, 40. All the deceased are residents of Adiyani village in the Guri council area,” the police said.