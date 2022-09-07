Chelsea have announced the sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel becomes the second managerial casualty of the English Premier League this season after the initial sacking of erstwhile AFC Bournemouth coach Scott Parker.

Tuchel was relieved of his duties on Wednesday after what has been a largely disappointing campaign for the London club this season.

The last straw which most likely triggered Tuchel’s sack was Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

This led the new Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, to sack the manager with immediate effect.

In what has been a below-par show, Chelsea have picked just 10 points from five games so far this season, after spending the most of any club in the transfer market – £278.4 million ($319.9m/€323m).

The Blues have suffered losses to ‘lesser’ teams like Southampton, Leeds and Zagreb so far this season, as well as being held at home by Tottenham.

Chelsea’s official statement said: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”

Zinedine Zidane is one of the coaches some believe may be contacted to take over from Tuchel, whose biggest achievement was winning the Champions League in the penultimate season.