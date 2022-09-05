Kenya’s President-Elect, William Ruto, has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling by quoting a bible passage.

“With men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible- Mark 10:27,” he wrote on Monday.

Mr Ruto’s main challenger, Raila Odinga, in his reaction, said he has always stood for the rule of law and constitution and as such “respects the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision.”

Mr Odinga added that his lawyers proffered irrefutable evidence and the facts were on their side, but the judges saw it otherwise.

The judgement according to Mr Odinga, “is by no means the end of our movement, in fact, it inspires us to redouble our efforts to transform this country into a prosperous democracy where each and every Kenyan can find their full belonging.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Martha Karua, Mr Odinga’s running mate, reacted to the Supreme Court ruling by expressing a stance similar to Mr Odinga’s.

The Supreme Court of Kenya on Monday dismissed the various petitions challenging the result of the 9 August election which saw Mr Ruto, the incumbent vice president of Kenya, emerge as the winner.

By its ruling, the court upheld the election of Mr Ruto as the next president of Kenya.

Mr Ruto will be sworn in as president next Tuesday as stipulated in the constitution.

This year’s election was Mr Odinga’s fifth unsuccessful bid to become president, and in his words, at the age of 77, the final attempt.

The 9 August election saw Mr Ruto emerge winner with 7,176,141 votes, 50.49 per cent of the total votes cast, to defeat his closest challenger, ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga who polled 6,942,930, 48.85 per cent of votes cast. Mr Ruto also achieved the minimum 25 per cent of votes in 39 counties.

The results were, however, rejected by Mr Odinga who challenged it in court saying the votes were manipulated in favour of Mr Ruto.

The election was highly competitive between the two men, leaving the two other contenders almost out of the race.

Also, before the results were announced, four of the seven members of the electoral commission refused to authenticate the result, describing it as opaque.

Monday’s Supreme Court ruling reviewed the various complaints against the election but still declared Mr Ruto as the winner of the election.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.