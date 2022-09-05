The senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North District, Bashir Machina, has described as ‘forgery’ a letter he purportedly wrote indicating his resignation from the APC and withdrawal from the contest.

Mr Machina, in a statement on Sunday, said the letter is a forgery and is the handiwork of people meant to mislead the public.

Mr Machina won the APC ticket for Yobe North Senatorial District to replace the incumbent, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who unsuccessfully contested the presidential primary under the APC.

Mr Lawan, after failing to secure the APC presidential ticket, has tried to reclaim the senatorial ticket but has not succeeded. The only way Mr Lawan can reclaim the ticket is if Mr Machima withdraws from the contest.

Mr Machina has, however, insisted that he is still in the race and has no plan to give up the ticket.

Below is the latest statement from Mr Machina.

It is brought to my notice that some unscrupulous elements have forged my withdrawal letter out of mischief and blackmail.

I want to state unequivocally that the purported letter was forged. I did not at any time withdraw nor resign from my party.

I was shocked when I discovered that some persons concocted plans to mislead the public, particularly my supporters into believing that I have withdrawn.

The discrepancies between the two dates especially between the date of writing the purported letter and the date it was received exposed the author’s inadequacies and lack of sufficient administrative knowledge.

Although we suspect that this letter may be another fake news and the handwork of enemies of peace, the APC’s National secretariat must speak up on it since it is carrying the official stamp of the secretariat.

For the avoidance of doubt, I have not resigned nor withdrawn my candidature, I am in APC and have no intention to move to any party. I will (Insha Allah) pursue my senatorial ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

I have already instructed my lawyers to review the fake letter and take necessary legal action against the culprit(s).