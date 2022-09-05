Liz Truss, UK’s foreign secretary, has emerged as the next leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party and will consequently be confirmed as Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth tomorrow in Balmoral.

Ms Truss defeated ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak to claim the seat after the crisis that saw Boris Johnson vacate the position a few months back.

She polled 81, 326 votes representing 57.4 per cent of the votes cast by Conservative Party members while Mr Sunak polled 60,399 representing 42.6 per cent of the votes cast.

Ms Truss will become the third female prime minister of the UK.

In her acceptance speech, she reaffirmed that she will lead as a conservative true to her campaign.

“We need to show that we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver on a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy; I will deliver on the energy crisis dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply. I will deliver on the National Health Service. But we all will deliver for our country,” Ms Truss said.

She also wrote on Twitter that she was honoured to be elected leader of the Conservative Party.

“Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential,” she tweeted.

Boris Johnson will tomorrow tender his resignation to the Queen who will, after accepting, announce Ms Truss as the new prime minister.

After her confirmation, Ms Truss will appoint her cabinet members.