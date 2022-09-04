Two bodies have been recovered from a building that collapsed in Lagos on Sunday.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, provided the update on Sunday morning.

“Two male commodities have been recovered under the rubble and bagged,” he said.

“Search and rescue is ongoing.”

Background

Six persons were said to have been trapped after a seven-storey building collapsed in Lagos on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES quoted the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, as saying the incident occurred at Oba Idowu Oniru street beside Avi Maria hospital.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, an uncompleted seven-storey building undergoing construction was found to have collapsed,” he said.

“Six people are reported to be trapped under the rubbles of the collapsed structure.

“The Agency’s heavy-duty equipment excavator will be required for the rescue of the trapped victims. We have activated Lagos State Response plan. Operation ongoing. Updates to follow.”