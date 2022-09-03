All is now set for the second leg African Nations Championships, CHAN qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abuja.
The Super Eagles B team face an uphill task having lost the first leg 2-0 in Cape Coast last weekend.
While the past days in the Federal Capital Territory have witnessed endless downpours, fans are eager to see coach Salisu Yusuf and his team stage a comeback against Ghana’s Black Galaxies on Saturday.
Although the Super Eagles B team are not guaranteed a full stadium the national team enjoyed during the World Cup playoff clash against the Black Stars, the stadium gates have been thrown open to encourage as many fans as possible for Saturday’s must-win clash.
Follow Live Updates on PREMIUM TIMES. Kickoff is 5 p.m.
