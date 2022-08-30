The police in Jigawa State on Tuesday said two teenage boys died in a boat mishap that happened in the Miga local government area of the state
The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, in a statement, said the victims were returning from their farm when the incident happened on Sunday.
“Nine farmers were returning from their farm between Galauchime to Sansani village in Miga LGA of Jigawa State.
“On reaching a river, they boarded a canoe paddled by one Ado Dan Maguga to sail to Santini.
“Unfortunately, the canoe capsized, due to the rain and windstorm,” the police spokesperson said.
Mr Adam said seven people were rescued while the other two lost their lives. He identified the deceased as Imran Rabiu, 12 and Tasiu Rabiu, 14.
He said their corpses were later found and have been released to their family for burial.
The Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State Police Command, Aliyu Tafida, prayed for the departed souls to have eternal peace and sympathised with their families and relatives.
