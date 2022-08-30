Three persons were on Wednesday night killed when gunmen invaded a hotel in Isu, a community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, south-east Nigeria.

Henry Chukwu, a bodyguard of a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Ifeanyichukwu Odii, was among those killed in the attack.

Two others – Augustine Ogbonnaya, the proprietor of the hotel and Alexander Ekwe, an indigene of the community – were also killed by the gunmen.

The incident happened at about 8: 50 p.m.

The gunmen, numbering about three, were said to have stormed the hotel on a motorcycle and opened fire on the victims.

A video clip which showed the victims in a pool of blood has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.

“This is the owner of the hotel. He was shot at the back,” a background voice said in the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

“See another person, who was seated with him, drinking. Both of them were trying to escape when they gunned them down,” the voice stated.

“One of the lodgers was in his room. They went and gunned him down inside his room. He was one of Anyi Chuks’s (Ifeanyichukwu Odii’s) bodyguards,” the voice explained.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Chris Anyawu, confirmed the attack in a statement on Monday.

He said the three persons have been confirmed dead in a hospital.

Mr Anyawu said police operatives were deployed in the area when gunshots were heard from the hotel, but the hoodlums had left the hotel premises before the arrival of the operatives.

“They (police operatives) traced the direction of the suspected gunfire up to Home Galaxy Hotel where it was eventually discovered that unknown armed men invaded the hotel and opened gunfire on people,” he said.

The police spokesperson said 11 shells of expended Ak-47 ammunition were recovered from the scene.

“The victims were quickly evacuated to Amagu Mgbom Health Centre where they were confirmed dead and later deposited at the morgue facility of the health centre,” Mr Anyawu said.

He said the police were investigating the incident.

Mr Anyawu, a superintendent of police, urged residents of the state to assist the police with information about the attack.