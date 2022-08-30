President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to eight bills passed by the National Assembly.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Nasir Illa, on Monday, listed the bills as Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria, Civil Aviation Act, Nigerian Metrological Agency, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria and Nigerian Council for Management Development. Others are National Institute of Credit Administration, Chartered Institute Of Social Work Practitioners and Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria.

The statement, which did not indicate when the bills were signed, gave the highlights of the new laws as follows:

Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria, 2022

The new entity has the responsibility of advancing the study, training and practice of counselling profession.

Also, the body is charged with the responsibility to determine the standard of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become registered members of the counselling profession.

Civil Aviation Act, 2022

This Act repealed the Civil Aviation Act, No. 6, 2006 and enacts the Civil Aviation Act, 2022.

The legislation establishes rules of operation and divisions of responsibility within the Nigerian civil aviation system in order to promote aviation safety and security.

In addition, it seeks to ensure that Nigeria’s obligations under international aviation agreements are implemented, and consolidate the laws relating to the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria.

Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022

The Act repealed the Nigerian Metrological Agency (Establishment, etc.) Act, No. 9 of 2003 and enacts the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act and provide for comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the regulation of meteorology in Nigeria.

The body has the sole authority to approve, licence, certify and regulate the establishment of meteorological stations for meteorological observations.

Pharmacists Council of Nigeria Act, 2022

The Act repealed the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria Act Cap. P17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacted the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022.

The Pharmacists Council is charged with the responsibility, amongst others, of regulating and controlling the education, training and practice of pharmacy and related matters in Nigeria.

Nigerian Council for Management Development Act, 2022

The Act repealed the Nigerian Council for Management Development Act and the National Centre for Economic Management and Administration Act and enacts the Nigerian Council for Management Development Act, 2022.

National Institute Of Credit Administration (Establishment) Act, 2022

The institute has the power to regulate credit management practice and set standards and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become professional credit managers in Nigeria.

Chartered Institute Of Social Work Practitioners (Establishment) Act, 2022

The Institute is charged with the responsibility for training and registration of persons aspiring to become Social Work Practitioners in Nigeria and determine the standards of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become registered as chartered social work practitioners.

The body also has the power to establish and maintenance of register of corporate members, fellows, associates, honourary fellows, and the publication of the list of registered members.

Advertising Regulatory Council Of Nigeria Act, 2022

The Act repealed the Advertising Practitioners (Registration, etc.) Act, Cap. A7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act, 2022

The legislation makes provision for the regulation and control of advertising, ensure the protection of the general public and consumers, promote local content and entrench the best international practices.