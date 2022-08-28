Nigeria witnessed a drastic decline in the killings by non-state actors in the last two weeks (August 14 – 27) as only 10 persons were killed against the dozens recorded in past weeks.

The figure, which is one of the lowest in 2022 further signifies a decline when compared to the previous week when 15 persons were killed. One of the weeks in the first quarter recorded zero incidents.

The reduction in killings comes weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari said his orders to security chiefs to stop attacks in the country were yielding the desired results.

In the same period more than 57 terrorists were killed in different operations conducted from 11 to 25 August in the North-east, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said.

Of the 10 people killed last week, three were security operatives including two police and one soldier while the remaining three were civilians.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

Imo

A commercial motorcyclist was killed when gunmen attacked a market in Ogbaku, a community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the market in a Toyota Sienna vehicle and shot the victim to death, according to a report by The Punch.

Also in Imo, a driver, Valentine Enwerem, was killed when gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, attacked his vehicle.

The incident happened at Nkwo Orji market junction along Owerri-Okigwe Road in Owerri North Local Government Area.

Ebonyi

A police officer was killed on Wednesday afternoon when gunmen attacked a security checkpoint along the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The gunmen, about three of them, were said to be on a motorcycle. They reportedly opened fire on the police officers, killing one of them instantly.

Abia

A yet-to-be identified soldier has been killed by gunmen during a shootout with Nigerian troops in Ebem, a community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident happened at about 5:02 p.m. on Wednesday near a motor park in the community, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Zamfara

Gunmen on Thursday killed a lawyer, Benedict Azza, during a night attack in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital city.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Azza, the Principal Associate at Benedict Torngee Azza and Associates was killed around 10:00 p.m in Unguwar Saminaka behind the Federal Road Safety Corp headquarters in Gusau.

Yobe

Gunmen on Saturday killed a Yobe-based Islamic scholar, Goni Aisami-Gashua at Jajimaji, the headquarters of Karasuwa local government council of the state.

The cleric was said to be travelling from Gashua to Kano when he was followed on a bus by the attackers.

Taraba

One person was reportedly killed following a disagreement between two communities during a football match in Nukkai, within the Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Several others were said to have also been injured, with some receiving treatment at various health facilities in the area.

Lagos

The police in Lagos State confirmed the killing of a police inspector by gunmen in the Coker Aguda area of Lagos.

The spokesperson for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the inspector was inside a tricycle when he was shot.

Katsina

Terrorists blocked Katsina – Jibia highway killed one passenger and abducted several others in an early evening attack on commuters.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that a corpse was recovered at the scene of the attack around Kadobe village.

Osun

Gunmen killed a commercial motorcyclist, identified as Toyin Oluwaseun, inside an uncompleted building in Ilesa, Osun State.

Details of the incident are still sketchy but a resident in the area who preferred not to be named said the police had taken away the corpse.