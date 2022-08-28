The streets of Maiduguri were painted red on Saturday as supporters of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) defied hours of rain to welcome the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Mr Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state, was in the Borno State capital to commission the party’s new office and formally launch the party’s activities in the state.

Maiduguri is the birthplace of the vice presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, and a stronghold of the ruling party.

Mr Kwankwaso’s visit came barely 48 hours after the APC-led Borno government sealed the NNPP secretariat over alleged infractions of the city’s urban planning laws. The government reversed its decision following condemnation by many Nigerians.

The Borno government later issued a statement denying its involvement in the sealing of the opposition party’s office. In a separate statement by his media aide, Governor Babagana Zulum admitted the office was sealed by the state government’s urban planning board but said the action was done at “a wrong timing”.

On Saturday, Mr Kwankwaso’s flight was billed to arrive in Maiduguri at 3 p.m. but was delayed due to a downpour.

The supporters of the Kano politician, wearing their signature red caps, defied the rain that caused flooding in many parts of the state capital.

The NNPP Presidential candidate, HE Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, PhD, FNSE today (27th August,2022) Commissioned Borno State NNPP Headquarters in Abbaganaram, Shehuri North Maiduguri, Borno State.

Accompanied by a popular politician, Buba Galadima; the Borno State governorship candidate of the NNPP, Umar Alkali, and the leader of the party in the state, Attom Magira, Mr Kwankwaso commissioned the party’s secretariat before moving to the old GRA where he addressed the party supporters.

The former Kano governor thanked the crowd for their support.

To replicate Kano’s’ achievements’ in Borno

Mr Kwankwaso said when elected, his government will transform Maiduguri into another Kano through the deployment of critical infrastructure that will not only turn the ancient city into another modern capital but also create jobs for the people.

“I have seen a mammoth crowd of young people walking on foot in the rain and cheering us all over 4km to the venue of commissioning our new office. And that made me sober because they want a change and a better life. And by the grace of God, that is what our government would focus on, providing opportunities for education to young ones, and job creation for the youth.

“The questions that throb my mind as we walked through the thick crowd of these supporters is ‘how do we restore education for them, how do we restore electricity, security and improve their economic lives by transforming Borno as we did in Kano?’

“You know what, Borno has everything to be like Kano, but only a few are ripping off the resources of Borno. The IDPs deserve decent homes and empowerment opportunities to resettle. We shall provide free maternal and child medical care to our women and children,” Mr Kwankwaso said in the Boko Haram-troubled state.

The NNPP flag bearer said the youth can only make the change happen if they “vote for change and protect their votes by being agents of the NNPP at the polling units.”

“This is our time because what I see today gives me the confidence of victory in Borno,” he said.

Mr Kwankwaso is one of the leading presidential candidates for next year’s election. Others include the candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Mr Kwankwaso served as Kano governor on the PDP platform but later defected to the APC in the build-up to the 2015 general election. He joined the NNPP after falling out with his handpicked successor and current governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje.