Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and two of his key backers have confirmed that they have been holding political meetings in London. They, however, said they were doing so for the good of Nigeria.

Mr Wike, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue have in the past week held meetings with Nigerian presidential aspirants from different parties.

Messrs Ikpeazu and Ortom supported Mr Wike in his quest to be the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. He lost to Atiku Abubakar of the PDP. The three governors have refused to declare their support for Atiku for next year’s presidential election although they remain in the PDP.

In a video PREMIUM TIMES obtained from the Rivers State Government, Mr Wike said the discussions they have had are in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“What we are talking about is for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. It is not parochial, being centred on one person or group of persons, we believe that what is going on will be for the interest of Nigeria at the end of the day,” he said.

According to the Rivers State governor, nothing has been concretised and discussions are ongoing. He urged Nigerians to “never mind some people who do not believe in the existence of this country.”

He described such people, whom he did not name, as people who are just interested in their own, “people who only know how to produce their own children as governors or members of the National Assembly.”

He said such action is part of the problems Nigeria is having.

“These are the leaders of this country, what example are they showing as leaders of the country?”

Mr Wike said politicians who have made Nigeria’s politics a family business do not want the best for Nigeria. “The only identity they have is religion and ethnicity,” he said.

“This country has gone but we believe that with the new thing going on, it will be a thing of the past. No amount of insults or blackmail will deter us from doing the right thing. We have posed it and we won’t go back,” the Rivers governor said.

In the video, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said they are looking at the larger picture as Nigeria is currently in distress.

“No man or woman alone can get it right for our country. We are looking at how we can harness ideas and put ourselves together to ensure we get out of the present challenge we are in,” he said.

According to Mr Ortom, the 2023 elections are beyond partisan politics and they are in search of ways for Nigeria to survive.

Also, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia said “we must find a way to rescue our country not only for our children but for our grandchildren.”

He said Nigeria has great potential and everyone needs to be involved in the discussions including the Diaspora.

“All the resources available in this country at this time have to come together to see how we can move forward,” Mr Ikpeazu said, adding that the existential nature of this need has belittled whatever partisan difference that may exist.

“Going forward, the interest of Nigeria is paramount,” he added.

The governors who arrived in Port Harcourt from London on Friday had separate meetings with three presidential candidates: Bola Tinubu of APC, Peter Obi of Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of PDP.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.