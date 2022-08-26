In commemoration of World Mosquito Day, experts have blamed African leaders for not investing in research and knowledge-based solutions to the disease.

Azeez Olaniyan, a professor of environmental politics, in the department of Political Science, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, said that African leaders have failed to facilitate local research that could lead to drug discovery that will eliminate malaria in the continent.

“The basic thing for Africa to do to curb malaria is to invest in research that will lead to drug discovery that can eliminate malaria,” he said. “Part of research is also to know how to eliminate anopheles mosquito by neutralising its potency to transfer the disease to human beings.

“Most of the research that is being done to treat and control mosquitoes are not carried out in Africa. African governments have not really invested, they have not shown enough concern,” he added.

The Vice President, Medical Initiative for Africa, Ebuta Agbo, also said African nations including Nigeria, do not fund the health sector with respect to its human capital demands.

“This is not surprising when you look at the contribution to health spending per capita, in Africa the percentage of health spending is between $8 to $29 per capita as opposed to other developed countries where we have as much $4000 per capita, this goes to show that it is a challenge.

“Again, when you look at the health worker ratio, in Africa it’s about 1.3 per 1000, but in countries that are highly developed and as recommended by SDG, the goal is to have 4.3 per capita. This has not been achieved in Africa, especially in Nigeria.”

Malaria burden

Amid numerous policies and programmes introduced, the African region still has a high share of the global malaria burden due to lack of implementation.

“There are so many policies that the government has formulated but they don’t normally implement them” Mr Olaniyan said of such programmes.

Anopheles mosquito, mostly associated with tropical climates, is considered the world’s deadliest animal because it is a vector carrying parasite of the malaria disease responsible for the death of over 627 000 adults and children globally.

Despite the huge funding channelled towards malaria prevention and control, this index indicates that while other tropical nations outside Africa have significantly addressed the prevalence of malaria as a public health emergency, Sub-Saharan nations, especially Nigeria, still struggle to achieve their malaria elimination goals.

Nigeria, the worst affected country with the highest prevalence and mortality rate of malaria in the world, has since 2011 spent over $1.3 billion on malaria control and prevention.

The funds are mostly received as donations and grants from international donors including Global Fund, World Bank, United States Agency for International Development, Department for International Development, United Nations Children’s Fund, World Health Organisation and International Drug Purchasing Facility.

Mr Olaniyan, questioning the use of these donations, argued that the funds are spent mainly on malaria prevention drugs that can only manage to prevent the disease but not eliminate them.

“Do you see the effect of the money on the ground? The fact of the matter is that the money does not translate to results, maybe they use the money to import drugs.

“They are not funding research and they do not properly implement policies. How many drugs have we discovered in Nigeria beyond all these trado-medical claims all around, how many drugs to justify the trillions of naira that have been pumped into it by donor agents?”

For Jibrin Suleiman, a medical practitioner, at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, inconsistency in government policy, poor economic policy and lack of political-will towards health related issues are the factors responsible for the high prevalence of malaria in Nigeria.

“The problem with policy implementation in Nigeria is that the government does not wait to finalise one before coming up with another. There are so many policies in Nigeria with no meaningful impact.

New scheme to ‘end’ malaria

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on 16 August 16 inaugurated the Nigeria End Malaria Council (NEMC), which included a 16-member committee headed by the founder and president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, with the goal of eliminating Malaria in Nigeria by 2030.

Mr Olaniyan commended the president for this move noting he hopes this will fastrack proper malaria implementation plans in Nigeria and invest in indigenous solutions by funding local research.

“It’s a good development to have a Nigeria malaria elimination council, it shows that the government is concerned with eliminating malaria and having someone like Dangote as its head. I think it’s a good development for all of us.

“I hope that they will consider malaria research. They should commission a group of experts that will address the issue of malaria elimination. I hope Dangote will be able to raise funds and put the funds into malaria research.”

Meanwhile, the Pest Control Association of Nigeria and Environmental Health Registration Council of Nigeria has called for an integrated pest control action plan and enforcement of good environmental sanitation practices to control the scourge of the mosquito parasites.

This call was made during a public sensitisation campaign in Abuja, in commemoration of World Mosquito Day.

Speaking on behalf of the Pest Control Association of Nigeria, Terungwa Abari said that for Nigeria to achieve the milestone of a malaria free nation by 2030, proactive efforts must be taken by all parties to integrate and control mosquito populations.

“Pest control should be proactive and not reactive, you are supposed to clear the environment to ensure that the pests don’t breed and not that you wait for them to breed before killing them. For Nigeria to achieve a mosquito free society, it must be engaged through a multi pronged approach that incorporates cultural and technical pest control practices,” he said.

The Registrar General, Environmental Health Registration Council of Nigeria, Yakubu Baba, tied the significance of the World Mosquito Day to the One-Health concept, reiterating that malaria is a public health challenge responsible for the death of many adults and children.

“It is in the spirit of the One-Health concept that the president inaugurated the national malaria elimination council to address malaria as a public health concern.”

Mr Baba, therefore, charged bodies responsible for controlling mosquito population to ensure human health and environmental protection are prioritised in this process.