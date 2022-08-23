The police in Yobe State, North-east Nigeria, on Tuesday, narrated how a soldier, John Gabriel, allegedly killed an Islamic cleric, Goni Aisami, in the Karasuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Dungus Abdulkarim, in a statement, said the suspect, Mr Gabriel, was arrested alongside his accomplice, Adamu Gideon, both deployed to the 241 Recce Battalion, Nguru.

He said the soldiers are being interrogated for suspected armed robbery and homicide.

Mr Abdulkarim said police detectives from Karasuwa Division on 19 August, responded to a distress call and apprehended Mr Gabriel, A Lance Corporal with service number N/A13/69/1522 and Mr Gideon with service number N/A13/70/6552 both attached to 241 RECCE Battalion, Nguru.

The police said one of the suspects, Mr Gabriel, “whose intention was to rob unsuspecting motorists of their vehicle left the barrack on the date in mufti having concealed his rifle in a camp bed for the military checkpoint at Nguru at about 2200hrs.

“Meanwhile, one Sheik Goni Aisami, a prominent Islamic scholar based in Gashua who was travelling alone from Kano to Gashua in his Honda accord Car with Reg. No KBT 31 AE arrived at the military checkpoint at Nguru.

“Mr Gabriel requested the Islamic cleric to offer him a lift to Jaji Maji which he obliged. That while driving and before reaching Jaji-Maji town the assailant asked him to park that there was an unusual noise at the rear tyre.

“That when the cleric came down while checking the tyre, the suspect brought out his rifle, shot and killed him, the police narrated.

The police spokesperson said after shooting the cleric, the soldier “dragged the body and hid it in the bush and took possession of the vehicle with the intention of taking it away but the vehicle refused to start after several attempts.

Afterwards, Mr Abdulkarim said the suspect called his accomplice Mr Gideon from the same military battalion and an auto-electrician from Jaji maji town to assist in starting the car.

“However, nemesis caught up with the culprits when a passerby going to his farm early in the morning saw the corpse, a vehicle and some people and alerted the police from Jaji who promptly mobilised and raced down to the scene,” the spokesperson said

“This led to the arrest of the two soldiers and recovery of the corpse, the deceased’s vehicle and the rifle used in the commission of the offence”, the police added.

Meanwhile, the police said a Volkswagen Sharon bus found at the scene of the crime was also recovered.

“In the course of the investigation, the culprits confessed to the crime. The investigation is still ongoing, suspects are in police custody and as soon as the investigation is concluded they will be charged to court, Mr Abdulkarim said.