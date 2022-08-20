Gunmen, suspected to be members of Ebubeagu, on Saturday attacked the venue of a women’s meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The incident happened at a location along Abakaliki-Enugu Highway.

The meeting was said to have been convened by over 17 women groups across the 13 local government areas in the state for the empowerment of some women.

The gunmen stormed the venue midway into the meeting, shooting into the air. The women ran in different directions for their safety, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Some persons were arrested and bundled away from the meeting venue by the gunmen, according to sources.

Journalists covering the event were chased away.

The gunmen were said to have carted away the canopies and chairs at the venue to an unknown destination.

The women later regrouped and staged a protest in some streets in the city.

Addressing the media, they accused the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi of orchestrating the attack which they say was a “desecration of womanhood”.

In a statement signed by Amaka Chukwu and three others on behalf of the protesters, the women described the disruption of the meeting as a violation of their fundamental human rights as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

“This abominable act was carried out by the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, through his attack dogs, the Ebubeagu security outfit of Ebonyi State.

“It is not new or alien to the Igbo race that the entire women meet every August to discuss and chart the best possible developmental ideas and projects to improve the well-being and welfare of our people,” they said.

The protesting women said the governor has a record of working against the women in the state.

“This includes the manhunt for the Ebonyi South APC senatorial aspirant, Princess Ann Agom-Eze who is currently on exile outside for aspiring to serve her senatorial district.

“Two previous disruptions and harassment of Ebonyi women’s lawful gatherings, and today’s attack on Ebonyi Women’s Annual General August Meeting 2022 wherein some persons were abducted by Governor Umahi’s Ebubeagu Security militia and taken to Ebonyi State Government House, beaten up and stripped naked.

“Also, delegates from Afikpo were forced back by another detachment of Governor Umahi’s Ebubeagu militia who fired sporadically at the hapless women.”

Government’s reaction

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Internal Security, Panchris Eze, said the Ebubeagu were at the venue based on a tip-off that some pro-separatist groups were gathering there.

He said the group sacked the women from the venue so as to forestall any security breach in the area.

He, however, denied that his group stripped some women.

The security consultant to the Ebonyi State Government, Stanley Emegha, also confirmed the disruption of the meeting.

He said Ebubeagu got a security report that the venue was being used to plan attacks on security outfits in the town.

Mr Emegha vowed that those arrested would be prosecuted.

He warned against such gathering in Abakaliki.

“Anybody who wants to do August meeting should go to their respective villages and do it,” he said.

The governor’s spokesperson, Chooks Oko, said Governor David Umahi traveled out of the state and was not aware of the incident.

Ebubeagu’s ugly past

Ebubeagu, which is backed by the Ebonyi State Government, has been linked to torture and death.

In January, members of the security outfit were caught on a video torturing a resident of the state.

The victim, Nnaogo Amyum, later died as a result of the torture.

The youths of the community staged a violent protest over the incident, burning houses belonging to members of the security outfit, including a house belonging to the chairman of a local government council.

Also, a government critic and spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Nwoba Chika, was attacked and beaten up by Ebubeagu operatives in January.

He was charged to court, remanded in prison, but was later released following public outrage.