The police in Ogun State have raised an alarm over the activities of a yet to be identified “serial killer” disguised as a commercial motorcyclist.

The command in a statement on Friday warned residents against boarding commercial motorcycles at night, especially at or to an isolated area.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, advised residents, in a statement on Friday, to henceforth demand the phone number of Okada riders before boarding their motorcycles.

The warning comes days after the murder of Happiness Odeh, a student of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, in Ogun State.

Ms Odeh was murdered 10 days after she won a beauty pageant contest in the school.

She was killed by suspected kidnappers while on her way to Ipara, in the Ode Remo area of the state.

She was said to have boarded a commercial motorcycle at night before her disappearance.

“The modus operandi of the serial killer is to pretend as a commercial motorcyclist popularly known as ‘okada’ and pick his targeted victim as passenger,” Mr Oyeyemi said in the statement.

“Such victim who are mainly women will be taken to an isolated area, raped and brutally murdered in cold blood.

“While the Command is doing everything possible to apprehend the hoodlum, it is necessary to alert the public to be on their guard and be wary of any okada man with whom they want to embark on a journey, most especially in the night.

“For safety reasons, the command hereby advise that passengers should endeavour to demand for the phone number of okada rider who wants to carry them in the night. They should also make a call to such number to ascertain its authenticity.

“This will give security agencies a lead in their investigation in the event of any untowards development.”