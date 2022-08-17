A police officer was killed on Wednesday afternoon when gunmen attacked a security checkpoint along the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The gunmen, about three of them, were said to be on a motorcycle. They reportedly opened fire on the police officers, killing one of them instantly.

The officers fired back, killed one of the gunmen, while the other two escaped with the motorcycle.

The incident caused panic around the area as traders, shop owners, motorists and passers-by scampered for safety.

Police spokesperson in the state, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said he was yet to get details of what happened.

“I can’t give details now. I have called the DPO of the area and I am still waiting for him to give us details,” he said.

“People are saying that one policeman was shot dead, but I can’t confirm that for now.

“There is also another rumour that one of the gunmen was arrested. But all the information are still rumour. The details will come when we get comprehensive report from the DPO,” Mr Anyanwu said

The South-east has continued to witness deadly attacks by gunmen suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Police and other security agencies are often targets of the attacks.

IPOB, a secessionist group, has continued to deny responsibility for the attacks.

The IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for terrorism.