The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is currently meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, behind closed-doors in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mr Tinubu visited Mr Obasanjo at the former President’s private penthouse residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

The APC candidate arrived Mr Obasanjo’s house at exactly 1:10 p.m.

Messrs Obasanjo and Tinubu had been at loggerheads since the former, as the then president, withheld the local government allocation for Lagos State when the latter was the state governor.

Earlier this year, the former Lagos governor was at the former president’s 78th birthday.

In 2013, Mr Tinubu had also visited Mr Obasanjo, to appeal that he joins the party.

On 5 March, while Mr Tinubu was attending Mr Obasanjo’s 78th birthday lecture in Abeokuta, he said his altercations with the former president re-shaped his life positively.

Those who had earlier arrived at Mr Obasanjo’s residence on Wednesday included Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun; former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel; former governor and national leader of the party, Olusegun Osoba; former Ogun central senator, Gbenga Obadare; Olubara of Ibara, Jacob Omolade; and other APC leaders in the state.

Those who accompanied Mr Tinubu include the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; APC national leader, Bisi Akande; pioneer Chairman of the EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu; among others.

While the meeting was on-going, hundreds of APC supporters sang and danced outside Mr Obasanjo’s home.

After meeting with Mr Obasanjo, Mr Tinubu is billed to meet party members at the Moshood Abiola stadium, a stone throw from Mr Obasanjo’s house.

Details later….