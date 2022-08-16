Gunmen have abducted the Commissioner of Information and Culture in Nasarawa State, Yakubu Lawal and his son, Musab Lawal.

The duo were abducted around 9 p.m. Monday night at the commissioner’s residence at the GRA, Nasarawa Eggon.

The police spokesperson in the state, Rahman Nansel, according to the BBC Hausa as monitored by PREMIUM TIMES, has confirmed the abduction.

“On Monday, August 15, at about 8:45 p.m., the attention of policemen on routine patrol was drawn to the sound of sporadic gunshots in the Nasarawa-Eggon local government area of the state. Adesina Soyemi, the commissioner of police (CP), also reinforced the men with a combined detachment of the Police Mobile Force, the anti-kidnapping unit, military personnel, vigilante as well as local hunters.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that unknown gunmen, while shooting sporadically, invaded the residence of the commissioner for information, culture and tourism and forcefully abducted him to an unknown destination. The search and rescue operation is ongoing by the combined team, led by area commander, Akwanga Area Command, ACP Halliru Aliyu, to rescue the victims unhurt and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.”

READ ALSO:

Mr Nansel called on the public to help the police with information on the whereabouts of the abductors.

States, especially in the North-western region and parts of the North-central region of Nigeria have been witnessing a series of bandits’ attacks for over a decade.

The attacks have, in recent years, become audacious, leading to the sack of towns and villages, death of hundreds of thousands of people, and displacement of millions of residents.

Students are serially abducted, forcing schools to shut down while farmers are forced away from their farmlands and motorists are forced to travel on federal and local highways in palpable fear.