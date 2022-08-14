The number of people killed by non-state actors in Nigeria reduced last week (August 7 -13) with at least 15 people killed in various attacks.

The figure indicates a decline when compared to the previous week when at least 56 people, including seven police officers, were killed.

It is not clear if the killings reduced because of the activities of security agencies, but President Muhammadu Buhari said during the week that his orders to security chiefs were yielding the desired results.

Out of the 15 persons killed last week, one was an immigration officer while the remaining 14 were civilians.

The 15 people were killed in five separate incidents recorded across four geopolitical zones. Only the South-east and South-south recorded no incidents.

One of the incidents was the invasion of two communities by gunmen who shot sporadically, leaving six persons dead and three injured.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday raided and killed three residents of Bali town, the headquarters of Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The attack also led to the abduction of an unspecified number of people through a nearby bush path.

Jigawa

Gunmen on Tuesday killed one immigration officer and injured two others in Maigatari Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Maigatari is a border community between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The incident occurred around the Galadi-Birniwa-axis of the town, about 70 kilometres from the local government headquarters.

Benue

Suspected armed herders on Wednesday killed six people in two communities of Logo Local Government Area.

The incident, according to locals, happened at Tse Ngojov and Tse Valem Yaweh in Mbagum communities, Tombo council ward in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command said it recovered four corpses from the scene of the clash between members of the Oodua Peoples Congress and Fulani people in Ajase-Ipo, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The police, in a statement issued late Friday, and signed by the command’s spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the clash was a result of a misunderstanding between members of the OPC and the cattle dealers in Kaara market, Ajase-Ipo, Friday evening.

Ekiti

A commercial motorcyclist, Abejide Ojo, was on Thursday shot dead by gunmen along Ilemeso-Isan-Ekiti road in Ekiti State.

A witness who knew the identity of the victim said he was 35 years old.

The witness narrated how Mr Ojo conveyed a passenger from Isan-Ekiti to Ilemeso- Ekiti and on his way back to Isan-Ekiti, he met some gunmen who requested that he should carry them to a forest where he was eventually killed.

Security agents responding – Buhari

Speaking on his government’s efforts to tackle insecurity, President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians that his recent instruction to security and law enforcement agencies to bring an end to inhumane action against innocent Nigerians are yielding positive results.

The president stated this on Thursday in Abuja when he met with representatives of victims of Kaduna train abduction, assuring them that the federal government is doing everything within its powers to ensure the safe return of the remaining captives.

‘‘Judging by the available reports to me and news that have begun emerging in the last few days, I will say they have heard this instruction and are responding appropriately.

‘‘In the past couple of days, you must have heard about the number of terrorists neutralized by the military, and number of hostages freed. These efforts will not stop, or reduce,” he said.

Some of the steps taken by the administration so far include aerial bombardments and attacks on the hideouts of armed groups, particularly in the North-west and the South-east.

‘‘We must take the fight to the terrorists and demonstrate that there is no hiding place for them within the borders of our country,” Mr Buhari said.

‘‘Each one of them will be hunted, and pursued and spoken to in the language that they understand,” the president said.