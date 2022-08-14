The All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Jigawa South West District, Tijjani Ibrahim, is dead.

He was reportedly on admittance at an Abuja hospital from where he was flown to China for further treatment when his condition deteriorated.

He was being treated for a lung infection but died on Saturday in a Chinese hospital.

Mr Ibrahim died barely three months after he won the APC senatorial ticket for his zone where he polled 361 votes. He was the lone contestant in the election.

The late Mr Ibrahim represented Dutse/Kiyawa federal constituency in the House of Representatives between 2011 to 2015.

In his condolence message, Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa said he has lost a dependable ally.

The governor, in a statement, through his media aide, Habibu Kila, said Mr Ibrahim’s death “is a great loss not only to his family but to the Muslim Ummah”.

The statement described Mr Ibrahim as “a loyal and dependable politician who contributed immensely to the political development of the country.”

Mr Badaru prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The deceased politician left behind a wife, an aged mother and many children.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the mother of the deceased politician, Hajiya Jaja, 70, was kidnapped in June. She was later released.

A family source told PREMIUM TIMES that the funeral prayer of the deceased will be held at Kiyawa town at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.