Thieves allegedly broke into the Katsina State government house and stole N31 million.

This was the second instance of such theft at the government house, which is supposed to be the most secured building in the state.

In 2020, N16m was reported stolen from the office of the Secretary of Government of the State (SGS).

Two government officials at the SGS office and a security guard were arrested in connection with the theft.

Recent theft

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from reliable sources at the government house that the theft occurred on Sunday, 31 July.

A top source, who did not want to be identified, said unknown persons broke into the office of the Financial Controller of the Government House and took the money kept in a sack.

The theft occurred at night when the Financial Controller, Salisu Batsari, was at the office.

“I didn’t see the CCTV footage but you know it’ll be part of what the police will request. But I heard that the footage revealed a man wearing a face mask getting into the office through a half-shut window,” he said.

A media aide to the governor, Al Amin Isa, confirmed the theft to journalists including the PREMIUM TIMES but refused to give details of the money taken.

“The matter had been reported to the police and an investigation is being conducted.”

Mr Isa said the state government and the police are investigating the theft and the culprits would be punished accordingly.

He said when the first theft occurred, the government took measures to avert a reoccurrence but “you know how cunning these people could be.”

Officials arrested, released

Though the spokesperson of the police in the state, Gambo Isa, did not immediately respond to an SMS asking for a comment about the theft, the government source said some officials were arrested in connection with the development but were subsequently released.

“When on Monday the State government found out about the theft, it quickly involved the police and an investigation was launched. The FC (financial controller) and some of his staff as well some security officers that were on duty on the fateful day were invited by the police for questioning,” he said.

When asked why the suspects were released, he said he was not aware since he was not part of the police investigations.