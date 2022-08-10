Gunmen on Tuesday killed one immigration officer and injured two others in the Magari Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Maigatari council area is a border community between Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

The incident occurred around the Galadi-Birniwa-axis of the town, which is about 70 kilometres from the local government’s headquarters.

The commandant, Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Isma’il Abba, told reporters that his men engaged the gunmen in a firefight forcing them to retreat.

“The criminals abandoned their two motorcycles and a phone and fled into the forest in the Niger Republic.

The official said the incident happened around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

“The bandits arrived at the patrol base on two motorcycles, one carrying three people and the other one carrying two people, immediately on arrival they open fire on the Immigration staff on patrol, which resulted in the death of one of the staff named Abdullahi Mohammed.

“Another two of the team members sustained serious bullet wounds; they are Abba Musa Kiyawa and Zubairu Garba, Mr Abba added.

“As a result of heavy exchange of fire, the bandits fled into the bush and abandoned their motorcycles and handset (Techno T5) belonging to the bandits,” he said.

“The two motorcycles are Bajaj with chassis no: MD2A18AXS7MWK81092 and Royal motorcycle with chassis no: RY157FMINILI2607, all now in our custody.

The two wounded officials are receiving treatment at a hospital while Abdullahi Mohammed who lost his life in the encounter has been laid to rest in Dutse town on Wednesday.

Mr Abba said both the recovered motorcycles and handset will be handed over to the state Commissioner of Police for further investigation and action as directed.