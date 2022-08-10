Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has said his appointment as the Director General of All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council is not against his Christian faith despite being a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

He said the Pope, who is the head of the Roman Catholic Church to which he belongs, has not faulted his decision to accept the job of ensuring the victory of Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the 2023 election.

Mr Lalong stated this during an interview with the State House correspondents on Wednesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

His appointment as the the DG of the APC Presidential Campaign Council last week had generated some controversy with many believing that it was made to assuage the feelings of northern Christians.

Both Messrs Tinubu and Shettima are Muslims.

The decision of the ruling party to field a Muslim/Muslim ticket has generated uproar in some quarters in the country, most notably the Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Northern APC Christian Leader led by Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Mr Lalong said he had the support of the Plateau State Chapter of CAN.

He added that as a Catholic, he has one of the highest awards from the Pope; the Knight of Saint Gregory the Great.

Mr Lalong also denied reports that he lobbied to become the running mate to Mr Tinubu adding that he has accepted the job and there is nothing anyone could do.

