William Ruto, Kenya’s incumbent vice president, is leading in the presidential election with over 300,000 votes as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) collates election results.

According to the IEBC result collation website, 98.79 per cent of the form 34A has been reported, representing 45,669 out of 46,229 polling units.

As of the time of this report, Mr Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) had polled 2,557,999 votes ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s anointed candidate, Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja coalition, who had about 2,245,094 votes.

Of the other two presidential candidates, George Wajackoyah of Roots Party has 18,894 votes while David Waihiga of Agano Party has 11,054 votes.

Mr Kenyatta, in the build-up to Tuesday’s election, declared Mr Odinga, a former opposition leader, as his anointed candidate.

According to the IEBC, elections did not hold on Tuesday in Eldas constituency of Wajir county due to security challenges but commenced at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

It noted that a constitutional threshold of 50 per cent plus one vote and 25 per cent of votes in majority counties is needed to declare any of the candidates as the winner.

There are over 22 million registered voters in Kenya to decide the fate of the 53 million Kenyan people.

The voters will be voting for 16,105 candidates, who are vying for a total of 1,879 elective positions including that of the president of the East African country. The positions include president, governors, senators, county women, members of the National Assembly, and members of county assemblies.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.