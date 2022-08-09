Nigerian stocks fell 2.3 per cent or N614.4 billion on Tuesday as sell pressure on the shares of Dangote Cement and MTN Nigeria weighed on the benchmark index, plunging it to its weakest level since 28 April.

Transaction volume fell by 33 per cent compared to previous session’s, while turnover similarly declined by 24 per cent.

Market breadth, an indicator of investors’ sentiment towards trade, closed negative as 16 laggards emerged, relative to 12 gainers. The remaining 83 participating stocks did not record price movement.

“This week, we expect the impact of the increased benchmark lending rate on equity markets to continue to take effect, returning to a bear market,” said analysts at investment bank United Capital in an outlook note seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

“Investors are expected to continue cherry-picking stocks with solid underlying fundamentals.”

The all-share index dropped 1,139 basis points to close at 49,350.7, while market capitalisation eased to N26.6 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 15.5 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

NEM led gainers, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N3.74. Prestige grew by 10 per cent to end trade at N0.44. Ellah Lakes went up by 9.78 per cent to N3.93. Multiverse rose to N2.06, notching up 9.57 per cent in the process. Ikeja Hotel climbed up by 9.28 per cent to N1.06.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Cornerstone topped the losers’ chart declining by 9.33 per cent to close at N0.68. Dangote Cement shed 9.06 per cent to end trade at N241. Japaul Gold fell to N0.34, losing 8.11 per cent in the process. Sovereign Trust dipped to N0.25, recording 7.41 per cent depreciation. Stanbic IBTC closed at N29, going down by 6.45 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Altogether, 140.6 million shares estimated at N1.6 billion were traded in 3,895 deals.

Japaul Gold was the most active stock, trading 23.2 million shares worth N9 million traded in 98 deals. AIICO’s shares of 14.8 million units priced at N8.4 million exchanged hands in 47 transactions.

Sterling Bank had 14.3 million shares valued at N21.4 million traded in 65 deals. Sovereign Trust traded 10.1 million shares estimated at N2.6 million in 8 transactions. GTCO traded 7.9 million shares valued at N161 million in 265 deals.