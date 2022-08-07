Team Nigeria has secured yet another gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

On Sunday at the Alexander Stadium, the quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rose Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha emerged as winners of the 4x100m Women’s relay race.

The quartet set a new African Record of 42.10s to win what was Nigeria’s 11th gold medal in Birmingham and a historic Commonwealth Games medal.

Record-setting Tobi Amusan started the race for Nigeria and expertly handed over the baton to Favour Ofili who won the silver medal in the 200m event on Saturday.

Ofili handed over to Rose Chukwuma who handed the baton to the anchor leg runner Grace Nwokocha who did not disappoint to deliver the gold.

Earlier, the quartet of Udodi Onwuzurike, Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola and Raymond Ekevwo also gave a good show to secure the bronze medal in the men’s 4x100m event won by the English team.

The Nigerian men finished in a time of 38.81s to make it to the podium.

With 11 gold medals already in the kitty, Nigeria has equalled her best-ever show at the Commonwealth Games and is on course to make it the best ever with at least two more gold medal possibilities.