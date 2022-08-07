The killings across Nigeria continued last week (31 July – 6 August ) as non-state actors killed at least 56 persons across the country.

The figure represents a slight increase when compared to the previous week when 49 persons were killed, including 14 security operatives.

Out of the total figure for last week, seven were police officers while the remaining 49 were civilians.

A total of 13 incidents were recorded across five geopolitical zones. Only the South-south geopolitical zone recorded no incident.

One of the major incidents was the killing of 18 persons in the troubled Wase Local Government of Plateau State.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

North-central

Eight members of a family were ambushed and killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen and two others were injured in Danda Chugwi of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Witnesses said the gruesome attack was carried out overnight on Sunday.

Also in Plateau, a total of 18 persons reportedly lost their lives after bandits and members of vigilante groups clashed in the Wase Local Government Area of the state.

Some residents of Wase who confirmed the incident on Sunday said 16 of those killed were bandits while two other victims were identified as members of a local vigilance group in the area.

In Kogi, gunmen reportedly abducted 14 Indian nationals in Ajaokuta LGA on Friday.

Two Indians, two police officers and two drivers were killed when the gunmen struck.

South-east

One person was killed when some yet-to-be-identified gunmen abducted and threw some of their victims off a bridge into a drainage channel.

The report gathered that the incident happened at Alor, in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Sunday.

In Imo, gunmen killed seven security guards in Umuafom, Orogwe, a community in Owerri West Local Government Area.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday when the gunmen invaded the community and shot indiscriminately.

In the same state, four police officers were killed by suspected bandits in the early hours of Saturday, the police confirmed.

The officers were attached to the divisional police headquarters in the Agwa community, Oguta local government area.

South-west

Osun Police Command on Tuesday said the corpse of a 65-year-old woman, declared missing in Ilesa, was found on her farm with one of her eyes plucked.

Police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola, in a statement, explained that the daughter of the deceased reported the discovery of her mother’s corpse to the police.

Also in Osun, gunmen on Friday shot an ‘eye’ cult member, Tajudeen Rabiu, 42, in Osogbo in front of his wife’s shop.

It was gathered that Rabiu, popularly called ‘spanner’, was at his wife’s shop located around Ilesa garage park when his assailants arrived in a minibus known as Korope and shot him in the chest.

In Oyo, kidnappers who abducted a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology(LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Rachael Opadele and a hotelier, Olugbenga Owolabi, killed them after ransom was received.

Ms Opadele, who was working with the hotelier (Owolabi), due to the ongoing nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the others were abducted on Friday in Ogbomoso.

In Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, the police command public relations officer, confirmed repeated cult clashes in the Agboyi area of Alapere.

Mr Hundeyin said two people died in the clashes according to reports.

North-west

Gunmen reportedly attacked and killed one person and abducted the Rector of the Federal School of Statistics in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A source said the attack took place at about 8 p.m. Monday when the attackers stormed the village in their numbers.

North-east

Suspected terrorists attacked the convoy of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 12 with Headquarters in Bauchi, Audu Madaki, injuring him and killing one of his police guards.

It was learnt that the AIG was on his way to Abuja from Bauchi when the suspected terrorists ambushed and attacked him.