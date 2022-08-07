Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has successfully defended her Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles title after breezing to the first position on Sunday at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Amusan set a new Games Record of 12.30s to set a new Games Record and also secure Nigeria’s 10th gold medal in what has been an amazing year.

A 2.4 m/s tailwind denied Amusan the chance of breaking the Games Record in the semi-final.

However, there was no stopping the World Record holder as she breezed to a time of 12.30s to eclipse the 16-year-old 12.65 seconds Games record set by Jamaica’s Brigitte Foster-Hylton in Melbourne, Australia.

Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas came second while Briton Cindy Sember who celebrated her 28th birthday with a win in the semis settled for the bronze.

Speaking to reporters after her win, Tobi Amusan said even though she set a new Games Record, she did not have a properly executed race.

Only a few weeks ago, 25-year-old Amusan broke the World Record with her 12.12 seconds semi-final win before going on to win the world title in Oregon with 12.06s wind-aided time.