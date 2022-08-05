The police in Lagos State say yet-to-be-identified soldiers beat one of its officers to death.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident via his Twitter handle on Friday.

“We are working with the @HQNigerianArmy authorities to resolve this issue; and get back our officer, arms and ammunition,” he wrote.

“RIP to our fallen hero 🫡. You absolutely did not have to die.”

Back story

According to the Daily Independent newspaper, the incident occurred on Wednesday in Ojo Military Cantonment in Lagos.

Soldiers from the cantonment reportedly dragged two police officers, who were working as traffic wardens, to their barracks; the third officer managed to escape.

A source who spoke to the newspaper said the soldiers were driving against traffic and were stopped by the police officers.

When they didn’t have it their way, the soldiers were said to have pounced on the officers and beaten them severely and kidnapped two of them.

The source further said when the soldiers noticed that one of the abducted officers became unconscious, they decided to take him to their hospital at the cantonment where he eventually died.

Army reacts

The army in its statement on Friday also confirmed the incident.

“The attention of the 81 Division has been drawn to a story online over the unfortunate incident that occurred between some soldiers and policemen around Ojo in Lagos resulting in the loss of the life of a police officer,” Olaniyi Osoba, an acting Deputy Director of the 81 Division said in a statement.

“The Division is already in touch with the Lagos State Police Command to resolve the matter . This incident is highly regrettable given the Division’s disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct.”

Mr Olaniyi said that a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident has been set up.

“At the end of the investigation, anyone found culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions,” he said.