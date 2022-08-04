As part of the process of reconciling aggrieved party members, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, met with Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State governor.

The meeting which held behind closed doors, took place at the Abuja residence of a former minister, Jerry Gana.

The meeting comes barely 24 hours after the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) set up a panel to reconcile Mr Wike and his supporters with Atiku. The problem between the two camps started after Atiku defeated Mr Wike to emerge the party’s flagbearer. It got worse when Atiku ignored Mr Wike and selected Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Wike has failed to congratulate Mr Okowa.

Mr Wike also declined attempts by Atiku and his team to meet with him. He only recently agreed to a meeting on the condition that the party’s chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, will resign and the National Working Committee will be reshuffled.

Although details of the meeting remains unclear, some PDP officials have said it ended “on a positive note” and that both men have agreed to work for the victory of the party in 2023.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, expressed optimism that the grievances would be resolved.

He told journalists that they would “hear a different report at the end of the task assigned to the (BoT) committee.”