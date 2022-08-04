The murderer of the female Akwa Ibom job seeker has said that nobody is doing anything about “many assassinations” in Nigeria.

A State High Court convicted the murderer, Uduak Akpan, Thursday, in Uyo for killing Iniubong Umoren last year, whom he lured out of her home with a fake job interview.

The judge, Bassey Nkanang, said Mr Akpan will be put to death by hanging.

Mr Nkanang also found Mr Akpan guilty of rape and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The judge said the prosecution had proved beyond doubt the case of rape and murder against Mr Akpan.

He, however, discharged and acquitted the father and sister of Mr Akpan, who were the 2nd and the 3rd defendants, respectively, in the case.

Mr Akpan attempted to escape from the courtroom after Mr Nkanang finished reading the judgement, but was overpowered by security officials.

After his conviction by the court, the judge asked Mr Akpan if he would like to say “something” to the court.

“My Lord, I am not guilty,” Mr Akpan responded.

But the judge told him that the court had passed that stage. He told him he should say “something” related to the case.

“My Lord, in our country, there’re many assassinations, but nobody is doing something about it,” the convicted man said.

It is not exactly clear what the convicted man wanted to achieve with his remarks in court.

Nigeria is currently facing serious security challenges, including several unresolved killings in different parts of the country.

“Good news. Justice served,” a Twitter user (@chika_oseki), said of the conviction and sentencing of Mr Akpan.