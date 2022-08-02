The gunmen who attacked a Kaduna-bound train in March and abducted several passengers released five more hostages on Tuesday.

The release of the hostages comes after the terrorists released four of the victims last week Monday.

A newspaper publisher, Tukur Mamu, who had previously negotiated the release of some of the captives, confirmed the release of the five hostages to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Mamu identified the released hostages as Mustapha Imam, a professor from Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, Akibu Lawal; Abubakar Rufai; Mukthar Shu’aibu; and Sidi Sharif.

Mr Mamu said the released hostages visited his office on Tuesday afternoon to thank him for his efforts in securing their release.

Mr Mamu said he had withdrawn as lead negotiator for the release of the captives due to threats to his life, personal integrity and (alleged) lack of support from the Federal Government.

Also, he said he does not know if the relatives of the hostages paid a ransom before they were released.

He said with the release of the five, 34 of the victims are still being held in the forest.

The son of a former military governor of Kano State, Idris Garba, his wife and children and many others are reportedly among those still being held.

Nine passengers were killed during the attack.