A 19-year-old, Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf, secured the bronze medal for Team Nigeria in the Women’s 64kg event on Monday at the National Exhibition Centre.

She had a total lift of 212KG to finish third behind Maude Charron (Canada) and Cochrane Sarah (Australia) who finished in first and second positions respectively.

While Charron who set a new Games Record had a combined lift of 231KG, the 216KG combined lift earned by Cochrane was good enough for the Silver medal

Monday’s bronze medal is the fourth medal for Nigeria in the weightlifting event where the country had earlier won two gold and another bronze medal.

All Nigeria’s medals so far have come from weightlifting.