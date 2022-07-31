At least 49 people were killed last week (July 24-30) by non-state actors in various attacks across Nigeria.

Out of the total number, nine were soldiers including two officers, five were police officers while the remaining 35 were civilians.

A total of 12 incidents were recorded across five geopolitical zones. Only the North-east recorded no incident.

One of the attacks was on a unit of the Presidential Guards Brigade in Abuja whose duty is to protect the president. Eight soldiers were killed in that incident.

The incident has been condemned by Nigerians, raising questions about the security in the Nigerian capital.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

North-west

At least four people, including the driver, were killed when bandits attacked a Katsina State Transport Authority bus with number plate KT 14D-58 KT on Sunday morning.

The attack occurred around Mil Takwas and Farun Bala villages, five kilometres from the Natsinta Army Barrack around 11:34 a.m.

In Zamfara, residents said four people were killed while over 30 others were abducted in the Morai community of Talata Mafara Local Government in Zamfara State after terrorists invaded the town on Monday morning.

Residents said the bandits attacked the community around 02:30 a.m. and operated till 06:15 a.m.

In Kaduna, bandits on Wednesday killed three persons and kidnapped 13 others when they invaded Damari town in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits also looted shops in the community.

In Sokoto, no fewer than 20 persons were reportedly killed following an attack by terrorists on Duma village in the Tureta Local Government Area.

A witness said the bandits attacked the village at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday and operated for several hours, terrorising locals and rustling livestock.

South-west

A police inspector and one kidnapper were killed in a gun battle when suspected herdsmen attempted to abduct two foreign miners in Osun.

The incident happened at Aruwa village of Ifewara community in Atakunmonsa West Local Government Area of Osun State. Four of the kidnappers were later arrested.

In neighbouring Ondo State, gunmen killed a police officer during a midnight attack on a police division in Okuta Elerinla, Akure.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the police spokesperson in the state, said the attack occurred on Monday at 1 a.m.

South-south

Gunmen, in the early hours of Sunday, reportedly killed three police officers on patrol duty at Okpanam in Oshimili Local Government Area of Delta State.

Security sources said the incident occurred when the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Okpanam Division received a distress call from a community leader that the vigilante team in his street had been attacked.

Also in Delta, a popular member of the All Progressives Congress in Ward 6, Sapele, Cyril Mudiagbe, popularly called Cyril Makanaki, who is also an aide to the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, was shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The incident reportedly occurred at his house in the Decima area of Sapele between Saturday night and early Sunday.

North-central

Terrorists attacked some officials of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade.

The incident, which took place late Friday night, around the Bwari Area Council of Abuja, left three soldiers wounded and eight personnel killed. It was only reported on Monday.

Also in Abuja, terrorists attacked an army checkpoint at Zuma Rock on Thursday night, killing one soldier while two other soldiers sustained injuries as a result of the gunfight that ensued.

Sources disclosed that while many of the terrorists came on motorcycles, others came in a Hilux Van to launch the attack at the checkpoint which is located at the boundary between FCT and Niger State.

South-East

An official of a commercial bank was, on Tuesday, killed when armed robbers ambushed a bullion van conveying money to Umuahia, the Abia State capital, the police said.

The incident occurred around Ntigha Junction along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the state

The National Youth Service Corps, on Saturday, confirmed the death of a corps member, Eunice Igweike, who was said to have been killed by suspected ritualists.

The deceased, a graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Anambra State, left her base in Abia for the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Sagamu, Ogun State, having been deployed under the 2022 Batch B Service Year.

Impeachment Threat

Frustrated by the worsening insecurity, some lawmakers on Wednesday threatened to commence the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senators had a closed-door meeting during which they resolved to give the president six weeks’ ultimatum to either improve the security situation or face impeachment.

However, after the private meeting, Senate President Ahmad Lawan refused to allow the matter to be discussed in plenary.

This angered opposition senators who walked out of the Senate chamber.

A day after the meeting, President Buhari called a National Security Council meeting.

At the meeting, heads of military institutions told the president they had adopted a ‘new strategy to deal with the security situation.