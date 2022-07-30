The Nigerian Police Force has dismissed an officer, Richard Gele, who was justifying extortion in a video clip that has now gone viral on the social media.

Police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, stated this in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

The dismissed officer was caught in the video clip which trended in June dignifying and justifying extortion of members of the public and official corruption.

His dismissal comes amidst public outcry, particularly from the youths, against police harassment and extortion.

According to the police, the officer who until his dismissal was an inspector with service number, AP/No. 188547, was attached to Police Mobile Force 77 Squadron, Okene, Kogi State and deployed to the Itobe – Anyigba Road, for the safety of road users and commuters, along the route, where the incident occurred.

While announcing his dismissal, the police also said the officer was de-kitted after he went through a disciplinary committee within the force.

He is an indigene of Benue State who enlisted into the police in the year 2000.

Read full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

POLICE DISMISSES, DE-KITS POLICE INSPECTOR IN VIRAL VIDEO

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed one Mr. Richard Gele, the Police Inspector caught in a viral video dignifying and justifying extortion of members of the public and official corruption which trended from the 25th of July, 2022. The Inspector, with AP/No. 188547, who until his dismissal, was attached to Police Mobile Force 77 Squadron, Okene, Kogi State and deployed to the Itobe – Anyigba Road, for safety of road users and commuters, along the route, where the incident occurred.

The dismissed Inspector who hails from Benue State, was enlisted into the Force in September, 2000. His dismissal came after subjection to internal disciplinary mechanism and being found wanting of the charges levelled against him in line with extant laws governing the conduct of police personnel. He therefore ceases to be a member of the Nigeria Police Force with immediate effect. The officer has been de-kitted and handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State, for further necessary action.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, while expressing the staunch commitment of his administration at bequeathing policing standards in tandem with international best practikces to the nation, warned all personnel to eschew extortion, unprofessionalism, official corruption and other inappropriate acts. The IGP urged them to display exemplary courage and patriotism in the discharge of their duties.

CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

29th July, 2022