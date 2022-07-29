By Ovwe Medeme

Two prominent Nollywood actors and members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, aka Agbogidi, have been reportedly kidnapped.

Monalisa Chinda, AGN’s Director of Communications, broke the news in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES Friday.

Ms Chinda, in the statement, stated that the actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu state.

“The two members were suspected of having been kidnapped, which has increased fear amongst members about the safety of actors filming in the country.

“Because of this sad development, the National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has instructed all Actors to avoid going to the outskirt of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety,” the statement read.

Mr Rollas also expressed shock while urging the security agencies to speed up investigations that would lead to their safe rescue.

He equally appealed to all members to pray for the safe return of the actors.

History

Nollywood acts have been victims of kidnapping in Nigeria in the past.

In June 2021, a Nollywood actor, Pressing Forward, was kidnapped in Imo State.

He was later released from captivity, after which his fans rallied around him in jubilation.

In 2009 veteran actor, Pete Edochie, was kidnapped and released after paying a ransom.

Nkem Owoh was abducted and released after paying a ₦1.4 million ransom.

The actor, popularly known as ‘Osuofia’, was kidnapped as he travelled along Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway.

In June, actor Uche Odoputa appealed for assistance following his father, Kenneth Odoputa’s kidnapping.

He revealed in an Instagram post that his father had been held captive for weeks.