Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has accused his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of lying against him. He also described some of their party’s chieftains as ‘attack dogs’ of Atiku.

Mr Wike’s statement Friday was his major public reaction to the outcome of the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the failure of the winner, Atiku, to select him as the running mate.

Mr Wike came second in the party’s presidential primary, losing to Nigeria’s former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 371 votes against Mr Wike’s 237.

But reacting to the outcome of the exercise, the governor said he chose to remain quiet on the issue because of his love for the party.

Mr Wike disclosed this on Friday at the Port Harcourt International Airport, shortly after he returned from a foreign trip, according to a report by Channels TV.

“I have decided to be quiet because PDP is a party I love so much,” Mr Wike told reporters. “I have moved on to conclude my social contract with the people of Rivers. However, it is time to let Nigerians know the truth.”

Wike attacks Atiku, PDP chieftains

The governor faulted the statement by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, on the day he unveiled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate, although he did not give details of the statement he was referring to.

He accused the former vice president of telling lies against him, as well as using some chieftains of the main opposition party to spread falsehood against him.

The governor vowed to respond to both the party’s flagbearer and the party chieftains whom he described as Atiku’s “‘attack dogs’ one by one and line by line in due time.”

He said posterity would not forgive him should he fail to “set the record straight.” He also promised to “clear the air” after the commissioning of the projects lined up for inauguration by the state government.

On the reconciliation committee set up by the PDP leadership, the governor said Atiku had yet to send any delegation to him.

He, however, said a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, met with him in Spain, although in his personal capacity.

Atiku’s visit

Mr Wike said the former vice president came to his house to beg for support but suddenly did not know the way to his house after he picked someone else, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, as his running mate.

The Rivers governor challenged anyone who claims that he was sent by the PDP candidate to speak to him about the issue in the party and the outcome of the party’s presidential primary, to identify himself.

He said the idea of setting up a committee was only being seen in the media and insisted that he would remain in the PDP and help rebuild the party.

“I am not a slave and will not be a slave. I am a freeborn of the country,” Mr Wike said.

Background

After Mr Wike failed to clinch the PDP presidential ticket in May, he was speculated as the favourite candidate to become Atiku’s running mate.

But Atiku ditched the Rivers State governor and picked Delta State governor, Mr Okowa.

The governor feels aggrieved and has refused to congratulate Atiku or Mr Okowa since the primaries.

Many prominent politicians, mainly from other political parties, have been visiting the governor lately.

Mr Wike was rumoured to have joined the ruling All Progressive Congress, following his meetings with some governors of the ruling party. But he denied the speculations of his defection.