The Nigerian government has finally confirmed that elite soldiers guarding the president were ambushed and many of them were killed.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, said the soldiers of the Presidential Guards Brigade “were ambushed and decimated,” an indication of the worsening security situation in the country.

Mr Monguno addressed journalists in Abuja Thursday after the National Security Council meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on the members of the guards’ brigade, a unit of the Nigerian Army, leading to the death of eight soldiers including two officers.

At least four other soldiers were injured in the attack which occurred Friday night in Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

The Kogi State Government on Tuesday confirmed that the two officers that died in the attack were from the state.

However, both the army and the federal government kept mum on the attack until Thursday’s statement by the NSA.

Details later…