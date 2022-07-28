The PDP caucus in the House of Representatives has joined its Senate counterpart in issuing a six weeks ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to address insecurity or risk impeachment.

The Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, gave the notice on Thursday, after a meeting of the National Assembly PDP Caucus at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The meeting was chaired by Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT), with more than 20 lawmakers in attendance.

The lawmakers held a closed-door meeting, after which Mr Elumelu briefed journalists on the resolution reached.

He stated that members of the House will also present a formal impeachment notice against the president if the general insecurity in the country is not addressed.

Walkout by PDP Senators

PREMIUM TIMES reported that on Wednesday, PDP senators staged a walkout during a plenary session over insecurity in the country.

The lawmakers walked out of the chamber after the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, disallowed a motion on insecurity and impeachment of Mr Buhari.

Details to follow…