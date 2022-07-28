Two security men of a construction firm were injured on Wednesday when gunmen attacked the company’s construction site in Owo, Ondo State.

Adetunji Adeleye, Ondo State Commander of Amotekun Corps, the sub-regional security outfit in the south-west, confirmed the attack on Thursday.

He said the gunmen shot sporadically into the air and damaged the windshields of two earthmovers at the site.

“I have just left the scene and I realised that the two security men were injured as the attackers shot into the air.

“They damaged the windshields of two earthmovers of the construction company. The injured men have been taken to a hospital,’’ he stated.

The incident is coming barely two months after gunmen attacked St Francis Catholic Church, also in the ancient town.

Mr Adeleye, who also the Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Security Matters, said normalcy had since returned to the area.

The police in Ondo State also confirmed the attack on their verified Twitter handle.

“There was a shooting at a construction site in Owo on Wednesday night.

“Policemen are currently at the scene; victims have been taken to hospital and they are in stable condition,’’ the police stated.

There have been at least four gunmen attacks in Nigeria’s southwest this week, highlighting a growing sense of insecurity in the region.

On Monday, gunmen killed a police officer during a midnight attack on a police division in Akure, Ondo State.

On the same day in Ifewara, Osun State, suspected kidnappers attacked a vehicle conveying two expatriates working for a mining company, killing a police Inspector attached to the firm.

On Wednesday, suspected cultists attacked a team of police officers at Lafenwa in Abeokuta, Ogun State, destroying a patrol vehicle.

