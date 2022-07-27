Senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have walked out of the plenary session, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

The lawmakers, numbering over 10, walked out of the chamber during Wednesday’s proceedings after the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, shut down a motion on insecurity.

The Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, had raised a Point of Order, reminding the Senate of its resolutions taken after a closed door session which lasted over two hours.

Mr Aduda said the Senate was meant to address the issue of insecurity in the country and the efforts made so far to curtail the menace.

He also reminded his colleagues that they were meant to “give the president an ultimatum to resolve the issues of insecurity and give an impeachment notice if the demands are not met.”

But Mr Lawan interrupted him for failing to “cite the order” and for failing to “discuss the matter with him privately.”

“…And we have passed that stage already,” he said, noting that they have moved on to other businesses of the day.

Murmurings followed and the PDP senators were seen leaving their seats, shouting and exiting the chamber.

At the time of this report, plenary was underway without members of the main opposition party.

Some APC senators moved that the proceeding go on without the PDP lawmakers.

Details later…