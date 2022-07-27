The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaette Obot, on Wednesday, ordered a Premium Times’ reporter to leave the courtroom before pronouncing that a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, be arrested by the police and taken to the Uyo prison.

The reporter’s phone line is switched off as at the time of filing this report. His whereabouts is unknown for now.

Mr Effiong, in a series of tweets, disclosed what transpired inside Justice Obot’s court in Uyo.

“The Chief Judge of Akwa Akwa Ibom ordered a Premium Times reporter to leave the court,” Mr Effiong said in his tweet.

“I said, my lord, we were thinking that since the proceeding is public, that members of the public should be allowed to observe the proceeding. My Lord asked me to proceed with cross examination.

“I obeyed. I informed the court that I was not feeling comfortable and safe having two armed mobile policemen seated inside the courtroom, that it was strange and that I felt unsafe. I applied for the judge to excuse the armed policemen from the courtroom.

“The Hon. Chief Judge then ordered me to step out of the Bar, that she was sending me to prison. She then ordered the policemen to take me to Uyo prison. And that I should be in jail for one month.

“I am waiting inside the courtroom for them to bring the conviction warrant,” the Lagos-based lawyer said in the tweets.

“I will be going to the Uyo Correctional Centre now. I have not done anything. I wasn’t even opportunity to say anything before the “conviction”. Two lawyers in court appealed to the Hon. Chief Judge but my Lord insisted that I must be jailed.

“This is in the suit filed by Governor Udom Emmanuel against a lawyer, Leo Ekpenyong, for alleged defamation,” Mr Effiong added.