The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) said on Tuesday that it has made an additional deployment of its officers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, following reports of attacks in various parts of the city.

Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

His statement comes amid reported attacks and panic among residents about the possibility of more attacks by terrorists in the capital city.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how troops of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade were ambushed on Friday night around the Bwari Area Council of Abuja by terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram.

The incident left three soldiers wounded and eight personnel killed.

The attack came few weeks after terrorists invaded the Kuje prison in Abuja and freed hundreds of inmates, including Boko Haram suspects.

One of the terrorists in a video threatened that his group would abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and some other governors in the country.

Reacting to the various incidents, the police urged residents to cooperate with its men in order to forestall attacks within the territory.

Read full statement:

FCT SECURITY

We are not leaving any stone unturned to fortify the Federal Capital Territory and its environs. The IGP has ordered for additional deployment of assets to Strategic areas of the FCT while the Force Intelligence Bureau has been charged on robust Intelligence gathering and information sharing amongst other agencies.

All residents of the FCT are urged to synergise and be on the same page with the Police and other security agencies in making sure that we forestall any ugly incidences in and around the FCT .

Muyiwa Adejobi, FPRO FHQ ABUJA

26th July, 2022