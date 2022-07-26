Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has confirmed the ambush on troops of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the troops, who are responsible for the security of the Nigerian President were ambushed on Friday night around the Bwari Area Council of Abuja by terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram.

The incident, which took place late Friday night around the Bwari Area Council of Abuja, left three soldiers wounded and eight personnel killed.

Two of the slain personnel were officers, including a captain and lieutenant, while the remaining were soldiers.

According to a source within the army, the main aim of the terrorists is to attack the Nigerian Law School in Bwari and they may have already camped in the area.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State governor mourned the indigenes of the state who died in the attack.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Onogwu, the governor commiserated with the Nigerian Army and immediate families of the deceased.

While condemning the dastardly act, the governor urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed grieving over the death of Army officials killed during an ambush on the Presidential Brigade Guard on Sunday by suspected terrorists after the Army officers responded to a distress call from the Nigeria Law School, Bwari.

Governor Bello in a Press release signed on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu expressed that it was more saddening to find out that two out of the fallen gallant officers, namely Captain Samuel Attah and Lieutenant Ibrahim Suleiman were illustrious sons of Kogi state.

Governor Bello condemned the terrorist ambush, describing it as a dastardly act and a show of cowardice while urging authorities to expedite actions and ensure the capture of those responsible and also forestall any future occurrence.

He added that the concern of incessant but cowardly uncoordinated attacks by terrorists must receive keen attention and brutal response from respective security agencies, asserting that the Nigerian internal sovereignty must not be at the mercy of criminal elements.

The governor commiserated with the families of the deceased, particularly the father of Lt. Suleiman, Col Suleiman Ahmodu Babanawa (Rtd) from Okpo, Olamaboro Local Govt. and Captain Samuel Attah from Ibaji Local Government Area of the State. He also extended his commiseration to the Nigeria Army over the death of some of their finest officers.

Governor Bello prayed for God to grant the repose of the demise eternal rest and that every person hurt by their shocking and painful demise, should receive succour from their pains.