Residents said four people have been killed while over 30 others were abducted in Morai community of Talata Mafara Local Government in Zamfara State after terrorists invaded the town on Monday morning.

Residents said the bandits attacked the community around 02:30 a.m and operated till 06:15 a.m.

A resident, Mansur Zainu, said it was the first time gunmen will attack the town, the second largest in the local government area.

“They have attacked villages around us but they came yesterday for the first time and it was terrible. Our vigilante members tried to repel them but you know they have more sophisticated weapons than our people,” he said.

According to Mr Zainu, the gunmen killed three men and a boy including the Sarkin Fawa (the chief butcher) of the town, Sani Na’Ayi and Yahaya Mohammed, a businessman.

“We don’t know how they were killed because it was only after the attack that we found their bodies when we returned but it’s possible that they were shot while trying to flee like other people,” Mr Zainu said.

A younger brother to the slain Yahaya Mohammed, who asked not to be named, said the deceased’s wife, uncle and sister-in-law were abducted.

“When the bandits entered our area, Yahaya was the first to run but he, unfortunately, felt he couldn’t run much so he decided to hide behind a food silo but it was unfortunate that one of the bandits had seen him, he followed and shot him twice on the head,” he said.

Another resident, Lawal Suyidi, said most of those abducted were women.

“In our house alone, four women and two of my younger brothers were taken. My elder sister was also abducted but when she got tired, they (bandits) left her behind. It was some vigilante members that saw her and brought her back,” he said.

He said three of her sons were, nonetheless, taken.

Mr Suyudi said they stopped counting the number of missing residents because some returned on Monday evening “but we’ve over 30 residents yet to be accounted for,” he added.

The sole administrator of the local government area, Dahiru Mai Yàrá, didn’t respond to calls and SMS asking for comment about the attack. However, one of his aides, said on Tuesday that they were at the community to condole with the District Head.

“Yes, we have even gone to sympathise with them,” the aide, who asked not to be named, said.

When contacted, the police spokesman in the state, Mohammed Shehu, asked PREMIUM TIMES to give him an hour to get details of the attack before he could comment.

After two hours, this reporter called and sent an SMS but were all ignored.